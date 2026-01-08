Iran protests surge as death toll rises to 38 and over 2000 detained

Anti-government protests in Iran entered their 11th day on Wednesday, despite a widening security crackdown that has left dozens dead and over 2,000 people arrested, according to rights groups.



The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 38, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Wednesday.

The report published on the website of the US-based group said demonstrations have been ongoing across the country for 11 days.

It said protests took place in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 protesters and four members of security forces.

Demonstrations occurred in 348 locations, leaving dozens injured and 2,217 detained.

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, with some shopkeepers closing their stores on December 29, 2025, in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency. (ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the report.

Authorities have not issued a statement regarding those killed or injured.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would “come to the rescue” of protesters if Tehran uses lethal force against demonstrators — a remark that sparked anger from top Iranian officials.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the rial, which has crossed 1,420,000 against the dollar.

It is worth nothing that the Rial-Dollar exchange rate prior to January 16, 1979 when the Shah of Iran fled the country was about 70 rials to the US dollar. The Islamic Revolution in Iran assumed power in February 1979 , culminating in the overthrow of the Shah and the establishment of an Islamic Republic led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who returned from exile to become Iran’s Supreme Leader, transforming the pro-Western monarchy into a theocratic state.

