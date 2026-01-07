Syrian army shelling Kurdish areas of Aleppo for second day

Civilians flee renewed clashes between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo on January 7, 2026. © Karam Almasri, Reuters

Civilians fled Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Aleppo on Wednesday after the Syrian army declared them “closed military zones” and began shelling the area. The fighting marks the deadliest flare-up in violence since an agreement last year to merge the Kurds’ semi-autonomous administration and military into Syria’s new government

Syria‘s army began shelling Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods in the northern city Aleppo on Wednesday after its deadline for civilians to leave expired, an AFP correspondent said, on the second day of clashes between the two sides.

The Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces traded blame over who started the deadly clashes on Tuesday, with the two sides so far failing to implement a March deal to merge the Kurds’ semi-autonomous administration and military into Syria’s new Islamist government.

Syria’s government demanded that Kurdish fighters leave Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods and that civilians be spared from the conflict.

The Syrian military had declared the city’s Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods “closed military zones” from 3.00pm (12:00 GMT), while creating “two safe humanitarian crossings” for civilians.

AFP correspondents in Aleppo saw thousands of people leaving the neighbourhoods before the deadline, including large groups of families with children carrying their belongings with them, some in tears.

“We fled the clashes and we don’t know where to go … 14 years of war, I think that’s enough,” Ahmed, a 38-year-old man who only gave his first name, said while carrying his son on his back.

Ammar Raji, 41, said he and his family were “forced to leave because of the difficult circumstances”.

“I have six children, including two young ones … I am worried we will not return,” Raji, who had previously escaped fighting in his northern hometown of Manbij six years ago, added.

‘Path of reason’

The Syrian army said that “all Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military positions within the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo are legitimate military targets”, referring to the Kurdish-led force.

Senior Kurdish official Ilham Ahmed accused Damascus of launching a “genocidal war” against the Kurds, calling on the Syrian government to “pursue a path of reason to resolve problems through dialogue”.

The March agreement on the Kurdish authority’s integration into the state was supposed to be implemented by the end of 2025.

The Kurds are pushing for decentralized rule, an idea which Syria’s new authorities have rejected.

Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh have remained under the control of Kurdish units linked to the SDF, despite Kurdish fighters agreeing to withdraw from the areas in April.

Kurdish security forces said in a statement that they had thwarted “the first incursion attempt … using tanks” shortly after the deadline set by the army expired.

They accused “Damascus government factions … of shelling safe residential neighbourhoods with artillery and tanks”.

Syrian authorities on their end accused the SDF of bombarding government-controlled areas.

‘Nowhere else to go’

Authorities announced the suspension of flights in Aleppo’s airport, with schools, universities and government offices in the city shut down.

Joud Serjian, a 53-year-old housewife and resident of the government-controlled Syriac Quarter, said the violence “reminded us of the war”.

“We have nowhere else to go, so we’ll stay in our home,” she added.

The SDF controls swathes of Syria’s north and northeast, with the backing of a US-led international coalition, and was key to the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group in Syria in 2019.

Abdul Karim Omar, representative of the Kurds’ autonomous administration in Damascus, said that Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods were “completely besieged”.

He denied that any shells had been fired from these areas, arguing that they are controlled by the Kurdish security forces, “who only have light weapons”.

During the Syrian civil war, Aleppo was the scene of fierce fighting between rebels and forces of ousted president Bashar al Assad before he regained control of the city in 2016.

Assad was ousted in a lightning Islamist-led offensive in 2024.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)