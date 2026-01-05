Venezuela’s Maduro set to appear before US court on drug trafficking charges

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, as he heads towards a New York courthouse, on January 5, 2026. © Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro, 63, is set to appear before a New York court on Monday on drug trafficking charges after being seized along with his wife and taken out of Caracas in a shock US assault Saturday. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Monday at Venezuela’s request.

President Donald Trump‘s claim that the United States is “in charge” of Venezuela will be underscored Monday when the oil-rich nation’s deposed leader is hauled before a New York court, while his successor offers to cooperate.

Leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro, 63, faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, who was also seized and taken out of Caracas in the shock US assault Saturday, which involved commandos, bombing by jet planes, and a massive naval force off Venezuela’s coast.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Monday at Venezuela’s request. This will provide a platform for international concern over US intentions in the country of around 30 million people.

Trump is likely unfazed, as his plan to dominate Venezuela and its vast oil reserves unfolds.

“We’re in charge,” Trump announced late Sunday.

In a potential win for Washington, Maduro’s successor and interim leader Delcy Rodriguez dropped her initial fiery rhetoric, issuing a statement late Sunday offering to work with Trump.

“We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on an agenda for cooperation,” the former vice president said.

This was hours after Trump threatened that she’d pay a “very big price, probably bigger than Maduro”, if she didn’t bend to US wishes.

When asked what he needs from Rodriguez, Trump said: “We need total access. We need access to the oil and other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country.”

While there are no known US forces left inside Venezuela, a huge naval presence, including an aircraft carrier, remains off the coast.

The Trump administration says it retains powerful economic leverage by blockading oil tankers from Venezuela. Trump has also threatened additional military attacks if needed.

No regime change

But what happens next in Venezuela, after a combined quarter century of hard-left rule by Maduro and his late socialist predecessor Hugo Chavez, remains unclear.

he Democratic Party leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, told ABC News that Americans were left “scratching their heads in wonderment and in fear”.

The White House indicated Sunday that it does not want regime change – just Maduro gone and a pliant new government, even if it is filled with his former associates.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed on Sunday that Washington is not looking for radical overhaul or even a return to democracy any time soon.

Rather than seek to topple the entire Maduro government, “we’re going to make an assessment on the basis of what they do”, he told CBS News.

The US position leaves the Venezuelan opposition – which the Trump administration says was robbed of victory by Maduro in recent elections – out in the cold.

Leading opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said the US intervention was “important” but “not enough” without the release of political prisoners and acknowledgement that he won the 2024 election.

Breaching international law?

Countries such as China, Russia and Iran, which have longstanding ties with Maduro’s government, were quick to condemn the operation. Some US allies, including the EU, expressed alarm.

China called for Maduro to be “immediately released” in a condemnation of the US operation, which its foreign ministry said was a “clear violation of international law”.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whose country neighbors Venezuela, called the US action an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America, which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Italy and Israel, whose leaders strongly back Trump, were more supportive.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)