US announces terrorism, drug charges against Venezuela’s Maduro

The United States on Saturday announced terrorism and drugs charges against Venezulean President Nicolas Maduro, just hours after saying he had been captured and flown out of the country. The Venezuelan government demanded “immediate proof of life” of Maduro and his wife after a US “large-scale strike” rocked Caracas with explosions and aircraft-like sounds.



WASHINGTON- US Attorney General Pam Bondi says deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal charges after an indictment in New York.

Bondi vowed in a social media post that the couple will “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts”.

Maduro was indicted in 2020 in New York, but it was not previously known that his wife had been.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

Trump says Maduro ‘captured and flown out’ of Venezuela

President Donald Trump said that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he would give a news conference at 11am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Turkey calls for ‘restraint’



Turkey on Saturday called on all parties to act with “restraint” after US forces captured Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro and bombed its capital Caracas.

“In order to prevent the current situation from leading to negative consequences for regional and international security, we call on all parties to act with restraint,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Spain offers to mediate

Spain on Saturday offered to mediate in the crisis between the United States and Venezuela after US attacks on Caracas and the announced capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

“Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Spain “has welcomed, and will continue to welcome, tens of thousands of Venezuelans forced to leave their country for political reasons, and … stands ready to help in the search for a democratic, negotiated, and peaceful solution for the country,” the ministry added.

Spain had not recognised the results of the July 28, 2024 elections, officially won by Maduro but contested by the opposition, whose candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia fled Venezuela for Madrid after the vote.

A ministry source said Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had spoken with his counterparts from Brazil, Italy and Portugal as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas – and Urrutia – without giving further details.

FRANCE24/ AFP