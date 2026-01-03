Live: Trump says US will run Venezuela after Maduro’s ‘capture’

- The United States will run Venezuela until a “safe transition”, says President Donald Trump.
- The US be “very strongly involved” in Venezuela’s oil industry, says Trump, after the ‘capture’ of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. They are being taken to New York, where they will face indictment.
- Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Venezuela’s defence minister, says the country “will prevail … not negotiate … not give up”.
- Earlier, Venezuela’s government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, as it rejected “military aggression” by Washington.
- The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which has accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. The US has carried out more than 20 air strikes in the sea near Venezuela since September. Maduro has denied the accusations.
- On Thursday, Maduro indicated he was open to negotiating a deal with the US to combat drug trafficking.
Al Jazeera