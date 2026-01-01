EU’s rejects Russian claims of Ukrainian attack targeting Putin’s residence

Kaja Kallas accused the Kremlin of trying to derail the peace process with allegations of a Ukrainian attack on government sites

The EU’s top diplomat has called Moscow’s claims that Ukraine targeted Russian government sites a “deliberate distraction” and an attempt to derail the peace process.

Kaja Kallas’ comments on social media appear to be a reference to the Kremlin’s allegation that Ukraine attempted a drone strike on one of Vladimir Putin’s residences.

“No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians,” Kallas wrote on social media.

Earlier this week Moscow accused Ukraine of targeting Putin’s private home on Lake Valdai in north-west Russia.

Russia would review its position in the ongoing peace negotiations as a result, the Kremlin said.

Since Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov first shared the claims, Russian state media and politicians have discussed the alleged attack in increasingly incendiary tones.

“The attack is a strike on the heart of Russia,” said Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament’s defence committee. “After what [Ukraine] has done, there can be no forgiveness.”

Although the Kremlin initially said it saw no point in sharing proof of the alleged attack, on Wednesday the Russian army released what it said was evidence of the attempted strike.

It included a map allegedly showing that the drones were launched from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine and a video of a downed drone lying in snowy woodland. A serviceman standing next to the wreckage claims it is a Ukrainian Chaklun drone.

The BBC hasn’t been able to verify the footage, and it is not possible to locate where it was shot.

The profile of the wrecked UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) does bear similarities to Ukrainian-produced Chakluns – but because the components of the drone pictured are inexpensive and widely available online, they cannot be conclusively traced to the Ukrainian military.

Laughable

The alleged Ukrainian drone attack on President ​Vladimir Putin’s ‍residence earlier this week ​was deemed “laughable”, a spokesperson for ​Kyiv’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. In their respective New Year’s addresses.

US agrees with Kyiv

US ‍national ​security officials ⁠have found that Ukraine did not target Russian President ​Vladimir ‍Putin or one ​of his residences in ​a recent drone strike, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

