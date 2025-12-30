UN ambassadors condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Earlier this year president Donald Trump openly floated the idea of pushing Gazans into Egypt or other Arab countries . Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief Middle East dealmaker, calls Gaza a “prime piece of waterfront real estate.” Trump recently revealed a plan for investing $112 billion to develop Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East

UN ambassadors criticized Israel during an emergency Security Council meeting on Monday, condemning its unilateral recognition of Somaliland as a violation of sovereignty and international law. Several delegates called the move morally reprehensible and rejected any proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland. The US was the only member state to defend Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region.

UN – Israel defended on Monday its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, but several countries at the United Nations questioned whether the move aimed to relocate Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military bases.

Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday.

The 22-member Arab League, a regional organisation of Arab states in the Middle East and parts of Africa, rejects “any measures arising from this illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting northern Somali ports to establish military bases,” Arab League UN Ambassador Maged Abdelfattah Abdelaziz told the UN Security Council.

“Against the backdrop of Israel’s previous references to Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza, its unlawful recognition of Somaliland region of Somalia is deeply troubling,” Pakistan’s Deputy UN Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon told the council.

Israel’s UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks or address any of them in its statement at the council meeting. In March, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Somaliland said they had not received any proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza states: “No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return.”

Israel’s coalition government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, includes far-right politicians who advocate the annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank and encouraging Palestinians to leave their homeland.

Somalia’s UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman said council members Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia “unequivocally reject any steps aimed at advancing this objective, including any attempt by Israel to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza to the northwestern region of Somalia.”

Somaliland vs Palestinian state

Currently, the State of Palestine is recognised as a sovereign nation by 157 of the 193 UN member states, representing 81 percent of the international community. In addition, it is recognised by the Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, which holds UN non-member observer status

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy – and relative peace and stability – since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

“It is not a hostile step toward Somalia, nor does it preclude future dialogue between the parties. Recognition is not an act of defiance. It is an opportunity,” Israel’s Deputy UN Ambassador Jonathan Miller told the council.

In September, several Western states, including France, Britain, Canada and Australia announced they would recognise a Palestinian state, joining more than three-quarters of the 193 UN members who already do so.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce said: “This council’s persistent double standards and misdirection of focus distract from its mission of maintaining international peace and security.”

Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar disputed her argument, saying: “Palestine is not part of any state. It is illegally occupied territory … Palestine is also an observer state in this organisation.”

He added: “Somaliland, on the other hand, is a part of a UN member state and recognizing it goes against … the UN Charter.”

Israel said last week that it would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. The former British protectorate hopes Israeli recognition will encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing its diplomatic heft and access to global markets.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)