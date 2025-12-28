Zelensky and Trump to meet today in Florida

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending Russia’s invasion. The proposals – which Moscow has yet to respond to – include possible territorial adjustments and security arrangements.

Zelensky expressed optimism ahead of Sunday’s meeting with President Trump, underscoring the critical moment before the new year to make progress on peace talks.

He said the prospects for peace rest on the willingness of Ukraine’s allies to increase pressure on Russia.



“These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year,” Zelensky said in a post on the social platform X early Sunday, hours before his meeting in Florida.

“We are doing everything toward this, but whether decisions will be made depends on our partners – those who help Ukraine, and those who put pressure on Russia so that Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression,” he continued.

Zelensky said Russia, this week alone, launched more than 2,100 attack drones, approximately 800 guided aerial bombs and 94 missiles. On Saturday, Moscow carried out a series of attacks on Kyiv, killing at least one person.

He said Ukrainian first responders are working to address the attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure, “but it is just as important that sanctions against Russia work, that all forms of political pressure for its aggression are applied, that Ukraine receives air defense missiles, and that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security.”

“These are exactly the steps we will be discussing with our partners today,” he continued.

The Ukrainian leader on Sunday is expected to present a revised 20-point peace plan, which reportedly outlines a plan to have Russian forces withdraw from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions and build an $800 billion fund for post-war recovery efforts.

But Trump downplayed Zelensky’s sense of optimism about the meeting, saying, in an interview with Politico, Zelensky “doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got.”

FRANCE24/ THE HILL





