African Union and Somalia denounce Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

The African Union and Somalia denounced Israel’s announcement on Friday that it viewed Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state”. Israel is the first country to recognise Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has pushed for international recognition for decades, with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi making it a top priority since taking office last year.

Israel announced Friday that it viewed Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state”, prompting Somalia to call the decision a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty that would undermine regional peace.

Several other countries condemned Israel’s decision. The African Union (AU) rejected the move and warned that it risked “setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent”.

Somaliland “remains an integral part” of Somalia, an AU member, said the pan-African body’s head Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The European Union insisted Somalia’s sovereignty should be respected. EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said the bloc “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations.”

“This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The EU encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences,” he added.

Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab vowed on Saturday to fight any attempt by Israel “to claim or use parts of Somaliland” following its recognition of the breakaway territory.

“We will not accept it, and we will fight against it,” Al-Shabaab said in a statement.

It said Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state showed it “has decided to expand into parts of the Somali territories” to support “the apostate administration in the northwest regions”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office said the decision was “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords”, referring to a series of agreements brokered by US President Donald Trump in his first term that normalised ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit, the Israeli leader’s office said.

Asked by the New York Post newspaper whether the United States planned to also recognise Somaliland, Trump said “no”.

“Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” he added.

Hailing Israel’s decision as a “historic moment”, Abdullahi said in a post on X that it marked the beginning of a “strategic partnership”.

The Palestinian Authority rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

It said on X that Israel had previously named Somaliland “as a destination for the forced displacement of our Palestinian people, particularly from the Gaza Strip“, and warned against “complicity” with such a move.

In Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, crowds of people took to the streets to celebrate, many carrying the flag of the breakaway state, said sources.

‘Overt interference’

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, also condemned the move.

“This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy … constitutes overt interference in Somalia’s domestic affairs”, a foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt said its top diplomat had spoken with counterparts from Turkey, Somalia and Djibouti, who together condemned the move and emphasised “full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia”.

In a video showing Netanyahu speaking to Abdullahi by telephone, the Israeli leader said that he believed the new relationship would offer economic opportunities.

“I am very, very happy and I am very proud of this day and I want to wish you and the people of Somaliland the very, very best,” Netanyahu said.

A self-proclaimed republic, Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passports and army.

But it has been diplomatically isolated since unilaterally declaring independence.

Strategic move

Israel’s regional security interests may lie behind the move.

“Israel requires allies in the Red Sea region for many strategic reasons, among them the possibility of a future campaign against the Houthis,” said the Institute for National Security Studies in a paper last month, referring to Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels.

Israel repeatedly hit targets in Yemen after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel that the rebels said were in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have halted their attacks since a fragile truce began in Gaza in October.

Somaliland’s lack of international recognition has hampered access to foreign loans, aid and investment, and the territory remains deeply impoverished.

A deal between landlocked Ethiopia and Somaliland last year to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base enraged Somalia.

Israel has been trying to bolster relations with countries in the Middle Eastand Africa.

Historic agreements struck late in Trump’s first term in 2020 saw several countries, including the Muslim-majority United Arab Emirates and Morocco, normalise relations with Israel.

But wars that have stoked Arab anger, particularly in Gaza, have hampered recent efforts to expand ties further.

Gaza link

In regional political circles, analysts are already whispering about a darker possibility: that Somaliland could be positioned as a future dumping ground for displaced Gazans.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump openly floated the idea of pushing Gazans into Egypt or other Arab countries

For Palestinians, Gaza is not an empty coastline waiting for developers. It is home—however battered, however besieged. Yet for Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief Middle East dealmaker, Gaza has long been framed less as a human tragedy than as a “prime piece of waterfront real estate.” Development talk replaces accountability; luxury replaces justice, analysts are saying

If true, this would mark one of the most cruel acts of the modern era—the forced uprooting of a people from their land, not because there is no alternative, but because powerful actors find displacement more convenient than justice, analysts concluded

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)