Zelensky to meet with Trump in Florida Sunday for talks on Ukraine peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he agreed on a meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida over the weekend to discuss territory and security guarantees, a day after meeting White House negotiators to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine
But Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to “torpedo” talks on a US plan to end its military offensive, saying a text presented by Kyiv this week was “radically different” to one Moscow negotiated with Washington.
“Our ability to make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on our own work and the political will of the other party,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on television.
“Especially in a context where Kyiv and its sponsors – notably within the European Union, who are not in favor of an agreement – have stepped up efforts to torpedo it,” he added.
Ukraine marks fourth Christmas at war
Ukrainians celebrated their fourth Christmas at war, with the holiday coming to bear the hallmarks of restored traditions, decades after they were repressed during the Soviet era. However, while many are trying to take a certain comfort in the moment, the war with Russia is ever-present.
Putin’s special envoy
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev participated in talks with members of the US administration along with Kremlin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, a source close to talks said on Friday.
