Islamist Sunni militant group claims responsibility for Alawite Mosque Bombing in Syria

An Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in an Alawite-majority area of Syria’s Homs on Friday, which killed at least eight people and injured 21

In a statement on Telegram, the Saraya Ansar al-Sunna said its fighters “detonated a number of explosive devices” in the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque, which is located in an Alawite area.

The group was formed after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, who is a member of the Alawite community. The same militant group had claimed responsibility for a Damascus church bombing in June.

In a statement, the ministry condemned “this cowardly criminal act”, saying it came “in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people”.

The ministry reiterated its “firm stance in combating terrorism in all its forms”, stressing that “such crimes will not deter the Syrian state from continuing its efforts to consolidate security, protect citizens, and hold those involved accountable”.

SANA published footage of rescuers and security forces examining debris splayed across ​the mosque’s green carpet.

SANA quoted a security source as saying “initial investigations indicate that the explosion … was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque”.

A resident of the area, requesting anonymity out of fear for his safety, said people “heard a loud explosion, followed by chaos and panic in the neighbourhood”.

“No one dares to leave their house, and we are hearing ambulance sirens,” he added.

SANA published photos from inside the mosque, one of which showed a hole in a wall.

Syria has been rocked by several episodes ‌of sectarian violence since longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite, was ousted by a rebel offensive ‍last year and replaced by a government led by a Sunni militant group whose leader was closely linked to ISIS and al Qaeda during Syria’s uprising

France24/ afp