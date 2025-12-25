Two Russian oil storage tanks caught fire after a drone attack

Oil reservoirs are seen in fire after the drone reached Klintsy, a city in Bryansk Region of Russia. © Governor of Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz telegram channel AV BogomaZ via AP

Two oil storage tanks caught fire at the southern Russian port of Temryuk after a drone attack, though no casualties were reported, authorities in the Krasnodar region said Thursday, based on preliminary information.

The total fire area is approximately 2,000 square meters. And 70 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting effort.

A separate drone strike overnight targeted the village of Nikolaevka in the Krasnodar region, damaging multiple industrial structures and farm equipment.

On Monday, Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Taman in the Volna settlement, damaging two piers and two tankers. In addition, two storage tanks were damaged by the falling wreckage of intercepted drones.

Temryuk and Taman are major seaports on the Black Sea, vital to Russia’s export of oil and petroleum products.

Difficult for Ukrainians to feel Christmas spirit amid war

It was difficult for Ukrainians to “feel the Christmas spirit” Thursday as they continue to live under the fear of Russian bombs, FRANCE 24’s Emmanuelle Chaze reports from Kharkiv, adding that Russia launched some 130 drones across Ukraine overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday revealed details of the latest US-backed 20-point plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying it has been sent to Moscow for feedback. Zelensky gave a point-by-point briefing to journalists in Kyiv, including details on the creation of demilitarised zones.

Xinhua/ FRANCE24