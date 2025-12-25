Israeli army killed a key operative of Quds Force in Eastern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced in a statement that a key operative of the Quds Force was killed during a raid on the al-Nasariya area in eastern Lebanon.

Israel did not reveal his identity



The Quds Force ('Jerusalem Force') is one of five branches of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It specializes in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.



The Quds Force trains, arms, funds, and provides strategic guidance to Hezbollah , effectively making it a key component of Iran's regional "axis of resistance".



Hezbollah acts as a forward defense line and a major player in Iran's network, alongside other Iranian-backed groups like Hamas in Gaza , the Houthis in Yemen and The Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq





The Israeli military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit 840.



He was assassinated in the area of Ansariyeh, the military added in a statement, without giving any further details of his death.



Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces," the statement said.

