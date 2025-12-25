Algerian parliament brands French colonization a crime, demands apology and reparations

Algerian lawmakers vote to label France’s colonisation a crime at the National Assembly in Algiers on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Algeria’s parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to declare France’s 130-year colonisation of the country a crime, calling for a formal apology and reparations from Paris. The largely symbolic move comes amid a widening diplomatic rift between the two countries and underscores the enduring sensitivity of the North African country’s colonial past.

Standing in the chamber, lawmakers wearing scarves in the colours of the national flag chanted, “Long live Algeria” as they applauded the passage of the bill, which states that France holds “legal responsibility for its colonial past in Algeria and the tragedies it caused”.

The vote comes as the two countries are embroiled in a major diplomatic crisis, and while analysts say the move is largely symbolic it is still politically significant.

Parliament speaker Brahim Boughali told the APS state news agency before the vote that it would send “a clear message, both internally and externally, that Algeria’s national memory is neither erasable nor negotiable”.

The legislation lists the “crimes of French colonisation”, including nuclear tests, extrajudicial killings, “physical and psychological torture” and the “systematic plundering of resources”.

It states that “full and fair compensation for all material and moral damages caused by French colonisation is an inalienable right of the Algerian state and people”.

France’s rule over Algeria from 1830 until 1962 remains a sore spot in relations between the two countries. The period was marked by mass killings and large-scale deportations, all the way up to the bloody war of independence from 1954-1962.

Algeria says the war killed 1.5 million people while French historians put the death toll lower, at 500,000 in total, some 400,000 of them Algerian.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously acknowledged the colonisation of Algeria as a “crime against humanity” but has stopped short of offering an apology.

Asked last week about the vote, French foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said he would not comment on “political debates taking place in foreign countries”.

Hosni Kitouni, a researcher in colonial history at the University of Exeter in the UK, said that “legally, this law has no international scope and therefore is not binding for France”.

But “its political and symbolic significance is important: It marks a rupture in the relationship with France in terms of memory,” he said.

