2 Police officers killed in a new Moscow blast, near site of the explosion that killed a Russian General

The explosion occurred on Yeletskaya street in the south of the Russian capital city of Moscow

The two officers were approaching a suspicious person in Moscow when the blast took place, investigators say. The latest explosion was reported near the scene of a car bomb which killed a Russian general this week.

Two police officers and one other person were killed in an explosion in southern Moscow overnight, Russia‘s Investigative Committee said Wednesday.

“Two traffic police officers saw a suspicious person near a police car. When they approached to detain him, an explosive device was detonated,” the investigators said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The explosion happened near the site of a car bomb on Monday, which killed a senior Russian general.

What do we know about the explosion?

The two officers were rushed to hospital but later died of their injuries.

“A person who was near the police officers” was also killed, the SKR said. Russian state media agency TASS reported that “the suspect is also dead.”

The SKR has launched a criminal investigation.

The agency is also investigating the car bomb which killed lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov on Monday. The general had been heading the training department of Russia’s General Staff.

Russia has accused Kyiv of being behind several attacks targeting Russian military officers and pro-Kremlin figures since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While Ukraine has confirmed it is responsible for some of those attacks, which have come both in Moscow and in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine, Kyiv has not commented on Monday’s bombing.

