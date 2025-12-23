Russia-Ukraine war live: Child among 3 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

- At least three people, including a four-year-old child in the Zhytomyr region, have been killed and dozens wounded across Ukraine in Russia’s latest attacks, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, including Kyiv and its surrounding areas, after Russia again attacked energy facilities.
- Polish and allied aircraft have been deployed to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after the attacks near Poland’s border with Ukraine.
- Russia claims to have seized control of two Ukrainian settlements of Prylipka in the eastern Kharkiv region and Andriivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This comes a day after the ministry said its forces took control of the settlement of Vilcha, also in the Kharkiv region.
- The violence comes two days after United States-led peace talks in Miami that brought together US officials with Ukrainian and European delegations, alongside separate contacts with Russian representatives. All parties that were involved in the meetings sounded optimistic and reported progress which prompted political analysts to predict the peace was around the corner
