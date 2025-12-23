Poland scrambles fighter jets after Russian attack on Ukraine causes emergency power outages

Polish and allied fighter jets were deployed this morning after Russia launched airstrikes towards western Ukraine, near Poland’s border, Poland’s armed forces said.

Russia launched ‘more than 650 drones’ and dozens of missiles, Zelenskyy says

We’ve heard from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the attack overnight targeted “our energy sector, civilian infrastructure, and virtually all aspects of daily life,” with two people killed, including a child.

“More than 650 drones have been deployed, a significant portion of which are Iranian ‘Shahid’ drones. Over three dozen missiles have been launched,” he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy added that “air alert status remains in effect across most of Ukraine” with one woman killed in the Kyiv region and a four-year-old child killed in the Zhytomyr region.

Zelenskyy said at least 13 regions were targeted by Moscow and it “clearly signals Russia’s priorities”.

“It comes on the eve of Christmas, when people want to be with their families, at home, in safety,” he said.

Russian attack on Kyiv triggers ’emergency outages’ days after US peace talks in Miami

Ukraine introduced emergency power outages after Russia attacked Kyiv, only two days after US-led peace talks in Miami.

The attack forced NATO member Poland to scramble jets to protect its airspace (see previous post).

Air raid alerts were heard across most of Ukraine, according to its air force, with debris falling near a residential building in Kyiv.

The National Police of Ukraine said four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after a “hostile drone damaged a five-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district”.

Ukraine’s energy minister said emergency power outages were introduced in several regions, including Kyiv and its surroundings, after Russia attacked energy facilities.

Moscow has repeatedly hit Ukraine’s power grid and energy facilities since the start of the war to put pressure on Kyiv,

The peace talks in Miami saw US officials meeting with Ukrainian and European delegations, as well as separate contacts with Russian representatives, as Washington attempts to determine whether an end to the war is possible.

