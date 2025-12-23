EU leaders back Denmark after Trump appoints special US envoy to Greenland

PHOTO – Most of Greenland’s 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark but do not wish to become part of the United States, according to a January opinion poll.

Denmark said Monday it will summon the US ambassador after President Donald Trump announced he had appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory he has threatened to annex. In response, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said they stood “in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland”



Denmark said Monday it would summon the US ambassador after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland who immediately vowed to make the Danish autonomous territory “a part of the US”.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said the US needs the resource-rich Arctic island for security reasons, and has refused to rule out using force to secure it.

On Sunday, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Monday he was “deeply angered” by the move and warned Washington to respect Denmark’s sovereignty, with the EU later offering its “full solidarity”.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Landry understood “how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country’s interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies, and indeed, the world”.

Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: “It’s an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US.”

The Danish foreign minister told television TV2 the appointment and statements were “totally unacceptable” and said his ministry would call in the US ambassador in the coming days “to get an explanation”.

“As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark that consists of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, we cannot accept that there are those who undermine our sovereignty,” he said.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a joint statement: “You cannot annex another country.

“We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity.”

In a Facebook post addressed to Greenlanders, Nielsen said the appointment of a special envoy had not changed anything for Greenlanders.

“We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country,” he wrote, adding: “Greenland belongs to Greenlanders.”

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa stressed on social media that territorial integrity and sovereignty were “fundamental principles of international law”.

“These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” they wrote on X.

‘Show respect’

Most of Greenland’s 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark but do not wish to become part of the United States, according to a January opinion poll.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that the vast island is not for sale and that it will decide its own future.

Lokke Rasmussen said the appointment confirmed continued American interest in Greenland.

“However, we insist that everyone — including the US — must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said in a statement emailed to AFP.

The US believes Greenland, located between North America and Europe, can give it an economic edge over its rivals in the Arctic region.

The island has untapped rare earth minerals and could be a vital player as the polar ice melts and new shipping routes emerge.

Greenland’s location also puts it on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States.

The US has its Pituffik military base in Greenland and opened a consulate on the island in June 2020.

In August, Denmark summoned the US charge d’affaires after at least three US officials close to Trump were seen in Greenland’s capital Nuuk trying to find out how people felt about deepening US ties.

Trump’s determination to take over Greenland has stunned Denmark, a fellow member of NATO that has fought alongside America in its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In January, Copenhagen announced a $2-billion plan to boost its military presence in the Arctic region.

