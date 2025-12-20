Epstein files include redacted records, as Trump DOJ criticized for handling

The Justice Department released thousands of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in accordance with a bipartisan bill signed into law last month.

Highlights from Dec. 19, 2025

EPSTEIN RECORDS RELEASED: The Justice Department released thousands of records related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein today after Congress passed bipartisan legislation last month forcing the release. The documents include photos and court records. Follow live updates below as NBC News reviews the documents.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress that more documents would be released in the coming weeks. The law required the Justice Department to make public "all unclassified records" related to Epstein with limited exceptions, including to protect the identity of victims, within 30 days. President Donald Trump signed the law on Nov. 19 — exactly 30 days ago.

The authors of the Epstein bill, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said the release does not comply with their legislation. Khanna said they were "exploring all options" to obtain the full release.

Trump, at North Carolina rally, doesn’t appear to mention Epstein

Trump, who spoke at a rally tonight in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, did not appear to mention the release of the Epstein files during his speech.

Epstein files top takeaways: No bombshells, no client lists but some celebrity cameos

The Justice Department released thousands of documents from its files on late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but the massive document release was heavily redacted, incomplete and shed little new light on his crimes.

It did, however, contain some celebrity cameos.

MTG blasts DOJ, calling its execution of the Epstein files’ release ‘NOT MAGA’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., ripped the Department of Justice in an X post tonight for its execution in releasing the Epstein files today, calling it “NOT MAGA.”

Greene blasted the files for their heavy redaction and said the DOJ had failed to release them all by the lawful deadline.

“People are raging and walking away,” she said in the post.

