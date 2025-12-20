Egypt vows to prevent escalation between Lebanon and Israel amid tensions over Hezbollah

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly (L) meets Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (R) during his official visit in the Government Palace (Grand Serail) in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on December 19, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency / Handout – Anadolu Agency]

Egypt is doing all it can to prevent further escalation between Lebanon and Israel amid tension between the two neighbors over the disarmament process of the militant Hezbollah group, the country’s prime minister said Friday during a visit to the Lebanese capital.

Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has been working for months to deescalate the regional tensions and Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s visit to Beirut comes after similar trips to by Egypt’s foreign minister and intelligence chief.

“Egypt will spare no effort in continuing its tireless endeavors to keep Lebanon away from any escalation,” Madbouly told reporters during a joint briefing with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam.

Madbouly’s visit also focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional developments.

AP