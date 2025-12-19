Putin brands PM Starmer a “little pig” as Russia deploys missiles that could hit UK in minutes

Vladimir Putin has branded UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer a “little pig” and has openly discussed Russian missile deployments within striking distance of the UK. Speaking at an annual Russian defence ministry meeting, the Russian leader blamed former US President Joe Biden for “consciously” beginning the war in Ukraine, before adding that “European little pigs” immediately backed the Americans.

“Everyone assumed that they would destroy Russia in a short period of time, they would ruin it,” Putin said. “And the European piglets immediately joined in to aid the former American administration in this task. They were hoping to profit from the collapse of our country. To get back something that was lost in previous historical periods and try to take revenge. As it has now become obvious to everyone. All these attempts and all these destructive plans towards Russia completely failed.”

These comments were made just one day before a crucial meeting of EU leaders is held to secure a funding deal for Ukraine.

“Everyone assumed that they would destroy Russia in a short period of time, they would ruin it,” Putin said. “And the European piglets immediately joined in to aid the former American administration in this task. They were hoping to profit from the collapse of our country. To get back something that was lost in previous historical periods and try to take revenge. As it has now become obvious to everyone. All these attempts and all these destructive plans towards Russia completely failed.” These comments were made just one day before a crucial meeting of EU leaders is held to secure a funding deal for Ukraine.

“Russia has demonstrated its steadiness in the economy, finance, in the internal political situation of the society […] and in the sphere of defence capacity,” Putin said, adding that his country is ready for dialogue with Europe, but that is not possible with the continent’s current leaders.

The Russian leader also confirmed that the Oreshnik missile system is set to be stationed in Belarus within days, placing it just minutes away from London. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the move is not to threaten Ukraine, but that the real targets are European capitals.

The system will be situated just 124 miles from Lithuania and the nearest NATO border, significantly reducing flight times across the EU compared to launches from within Russian territory.

Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said: “The deployment of Oreshnik on Belarusian territory is a means of pressure primarily on the EU and NATO, not on Ukraine. This move will allow Russia to expand its capabilities for striking the capital of any European country and significantly reduce missile flight time compared to launching from the Kapustin Yar test site.”

Russia and Belarus are currently building military facilities for the system, including launch installations as well as surveillance and communications infrastructure, Ivashchenko added. However, these preparations have not yet been completed.

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka announced on October 31 that the Oreshnik missile system is scheduled for deployment on combat duty this month.

During his rant, Putin also praised the Russian military, saying that “no one in the world” has an army as good as Russia’s and that it is now “war experienced”.

At the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday (December 18), politicians are set to discuss EU plans to use frozen Russian assets to help finance a loan for Ukraine. Russia currently has approximately £185 billion of assets stuck in European financial institutions.

MSN