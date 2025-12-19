China voices support for Venezuela over US blockade, but remains silent on aid pledges

A satellite image shows the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Skipper, which British maritime risk management group Vanguard said was believed to have been seized BY THE US

China opposed what it said was “unilateral bullying” after Washington ordered a blockade of sanctioned tankers entering and leaving oil-rich Venezuela, but did not say exactly how it would come to the South American country’s aid or offer any refuge for its embattled leader.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers attempting to enter Venezuelan waters, and those arriving, as Washington massed troops and warships in the region.

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4% of its imports, with shipments in December on track to average more than 600,000 barrels per day, analysts have said.

Beijing opposes all forms of “unilateral bullying” and supports countries in safeguarding their sovereignty and national dignity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil on a phone call on Wednesday.

Wang did not name the United States or Trump in the official readout of the call. Wang also did not elaborate on the form or extent of the support that China might or could offer to Venezuela, with which Beijing previously said it had forged an ironclad friendship.

The U.S. is squeezing Venezuela’s principal source of revenue in its attempt to target terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking, according to Trump. Last week, the U.S. Coast Guard seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro has said the U.S. wants the OPEC nation’s crude oil resources, and the military build-up was to overthrow him. In an interview with Politico, Trump said Maduro’s days were “numbered

For years, China has extended credit lines to Venezuela under loans-for-oil deals. In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow this year, Maduro told Xi that Venezuela was looking forward to expanding cooperation in trade and energy.

At the same time, Beijing has been making an intense effort to co-exist with the U.S., its most important trading partner. After months of acrimonious dispute over trade and tariffs, Trump and Xi in October managed to hammer out a consensus on how to handle thorny trade issues.

China says it opposes any acts that violate the UN Charter or encroach on the sovereignty and security of other countries.

“China believes the international community understands and supports Venezuela’s position in defending its legitimate rights and interests,” Wang said.

‘U.S. AGGRESSION’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the de-escalation of tensions, asking the U.S. and Venezuela to honour their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and any other applicable legal framework to safeguard peace in the region.

The presidents of Mexico and Brazil have also urged restraint and dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call to Maduro last week, “reaffirmed his support for the policy of Maduro’s government, aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure.”

Venezuela on Wednesday requested the UN Security Council meet to discuss the “ongoing U.S. aggression”, according to a letter to the 15-member body seen by Reuters.

China supports Venezuela’s request for an urgent meeting of the council, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, when asked at a regular news briefing what role China, as a “responsible” major power, would play.

Asked whether what Caracas has described as U.S. “aggression” could put China and the U.S. on a collision course in the region, the spokesperson reiterated Wang Yi’s comments and did not say more.

