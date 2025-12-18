Ukraine’s defense minister warns Europe: Act now

Europe must quickly acknowledge a “new reality” in which it must “take responsibility for its own security,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Washington edition of the Aspen Security Forum.

“After decades of sleep,” he added, “hesitation is a luxury Europe cannot afford.”

Why it matters: The appeal comes directly from the front lines of war with Russia — a country already sabotaging projects across Europe — and amid uneasy transatlantic attitudes.

Both Kyiv and Brussels have felt the whiplash of America’s security-aid rollercoaster.

Chatter of European rearmament gained significant steam this year. Four factors worth considering:

Defense-tech investments and advancements, like Helsing’s factory in southern Germany and the rollout of its CA-1 Europa drone wingman. Renewed nuclear weapons debates in France and Poland, among other locales. New NATO spending agreements, including a spinoff for critical infrastructure. The Trump administration’s latest national security strategy, which was applauded by Moscow. The bottom line: “We are living in an era that historians will later call an order transition: a shift from one world order to another. Such transitions are rare; they happen once every 30-50 years, and they are never smooth,” Shmyhal said. “Russia has fully mobilized its war machine. And make no mistake, the Kremlin is not just testing Ukraine. The Kremlin is testing Europe and the West.”

TRUMP’S HOSTILITY

The Trump administration is engaged in open hostilities with the European Union, turning long-simmering feuds over free speech, Ukraine and mass migration into official U.S. policy.

The EU’s $140 million fine of Elon Musk’s X platform lit the fuse on a conflict the Trump administration was already primed for — and which it formalized in a new National Security Strategy that casts Europe as a geopolitical villain.

“They’re destroying their countries,” Trump told Politico, slamming European nations as “decaying” and “weak.”

The newest flashpoint comes with the U.S. and its European allies also at loggerheads over Ukraine and the future of European security.

The EU penalized X after regulators found the platform had misled users, obscured key advertising information and blocked researchers from accessing public data.