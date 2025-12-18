Israel examining possibility Iran involved in murder of M.I.T nuclear scientist in US 

This is an assessment that has not yet been verified and is not supported at this stage by official findings from the investigative authorities in the United States.

Israeli officials are examining intelligence from recent days that suggests an Iranian connection to the murder of Prof. Nuno Loureiro, a senior nuclear scientist at MIT, who was shot dead in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday evening.

Prof. Loureiro, who had previously spoken out in favor of Israel, was a 47-year-old Portuguese-born world-renowned plasma and nuclear fusion researcher.

