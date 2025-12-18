Brazil’s Lula says now or never as EU-Mercosur trade deal hits roadblocks

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacted to the resistance from France and Italy over the Mercosur trade deal by threatening not to sign as long as he is president.

France and Italy said Wednesday they remain opposed to a trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur, dashing hopes of the contentious pact being signed soon. Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded with a threat to ditch the deal altogether if it is not signed this week.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been expected to fly to Brazil at the end of this week to sign the accord, reached a year ago after a quarter-century of talks with the bloc of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Germany, Spain and Nordic countries say the agreement will help exports hit by US tariffs and reduce dependence on China by providing access to minerals.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sided with French President Emmanuel Macron in calling for a delay in approving the deal, which Poland and Hungary also oppose.

“The Italian government has always been clear in saying that the agreement must be beneficial for all sectors and that it is therefore necessary to address, in particular, the concerns of our farmers,” Meloni told the lower house of Italy’s parliament.

She told lawmakers it would be “premature” to sign the deal before further measures to protect farmers were finalised, adding the deal needed adequate reciprocity guarantees for the agricultural sector.

Lula threatens to quit

France too wants tougher safeguards, including “mirror clauses” requiring Mercosur products to comply with EU rules on the use of pesticide and chlorine and tighter food safety inspections.

“No one would understand if vegetables, beef and chicken that are chemically treated with products banned in France were to arrive on our soil,” French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told a news briefing. Supporters of the deal say it would not override existing EU regulations on food standards.

Later on Wednesday, the European Parliament, Commission and the Council, the grouping of EU governments, struck a provisional agreement to set controls on imports of agricultural products resulting from the Mercosur bloc, potentially meeting some complaints of critics of the deal.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacted to the resistance from France and Italy by threatening not to sign as long as he is president.

“I already told them, if we don’t do it now, Brazil won’t have an agreement as long as I am president,” Lula told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “If they say no now, we will be tough with them from now on. We gave in on everything that diplomacy could possibly concede.”

The Mercosur bloc is already negotiating deals with other nations such as Japan, United Arab Emirates, India and Canada.

