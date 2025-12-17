U.S. unemployment rate at 4-year high. added 64,000 jobs in November but lost 105, 000 jobs in October

The U.S. economy added 64,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the Labor Department said on Tuesday in a report delayed by the government shutdown.

Why it matters: Hiring slowed last month alongside a jump in the jobless rate, a sign of persistent weakness in the U.S. job market.

The report comes after the government canceled the October jobs report, citing the government shutdown.

Tuesday’s report indicated the economy lost 105,000 jobs in October, according to delayed data collected from businesses — a decline almost entirely due to employees who accepted the government’s deferred resignation program coming off payrolls.

Revisions also showed slightly weaker jobs growth than reported in August and September, with employment in those two months a combined 33,000 lower than last estimated.

The latest jobs report shows the unemployment rate at 4.6%, up from 4.4% in September and the highest in more than four years.

Jobless rates continued to jump for most demographics, particularly for Black workers, with the rate rising to 8.3% from 7.5% in September.

There is no unemployment data or other key indicators about the labor force for October.

Labor Department officials had previously said they would be unable to retroactively collect those figures — sourced from a survey of households — in an accurate manner due to the shutdown.

“The absence of October data increased the burden on collecting data in November,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on its website.

Of note: A separate delayed report showed retail sales were flat in October, after barely budging (+0.1%) the prior month.

The Commerce Department said the figures were weighed down by slower spending at auto shops and gasoline stations.

Excluding those categories, spending was up 0.5%.

The big picture: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third consecutive time last week, a divided decision as officials moved to stave off further job market weakness.