Syria seizes large weapons shipment destined for Lebanon

Syrian authorities foiled a smuggling attempt of a large quantity of weapons bound for Lebanon in the countryside of the capital, Damascus, on Wednesday.

Security forces intercepted the shipment in Zabadani region, a fertile valley area near the Lebanese border. The Ministry of Interior said that security forces ambushed the smugglers in the border town of Serghaya and seized the shipment.

Authorities found and confiscated a large quantity of RPG shells concealed in an organized manner, intended for illegal transport across the border, according to the Arab Syrian News Agency.

The operation highlights the ministry’s continued efforts to combat smuggling, secure the borders of the Syrian Arab Republic, and maintain national security and stability, SANA added.

