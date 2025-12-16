Two men in UK charged with terrorism offenses were linked to Hezbollah

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences as part of a proactive investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Annis Makki 40 and Mohamad Hadi Kassir, 33 have both been charged with attending terrorist training in Lebanon in September 2021 and belonging to a proscribed organization, namely Hezbollah.

Makki has also been charged with being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

In total, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised six charges under the Terrorism Act 200 for Makki and Kassir has been charged with three.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 December from 2pm.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These arrests and charges follow a painstaking investigation by detectives of Counter Terrorism Policing London, who have worked closely with a number of overseas law enforcement colleagues during the course of the investigation.

“These charges are yet a further demonstration that we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity. I want to reassure the public that I do not assess there is an ongoing threat to the wider public as a result of the activities of these two individuals.”

Detectives first arrested both men on Tuesday, 1 April at their home addresses. They were subsequently released on bail. They were rearrested on 10 December and taken into custody before being charged with terrorism offences.