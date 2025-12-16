European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees must include ‘multinational force’

European leaders meeting in Berlin on Monday agreed that Ukraine required robust security guarantees, including a European-led “multinational force” with US support, before making any decisions on potential territorial concessions to Russia. A statement issued by 10 European leaders said security guarantees should also include a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

European leaders said they had agreed on Monday that any decisions on potential Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia could only be made once robust security guarantees were in place which should include a European-led multinational force.

The statement issued by 10 European leaders as well as EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen came after they met in Berlin to back up peace talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators seeking to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Outlining what they considered necessary security guarantees, the statement said Ukraine should be able to keep its armed forces at around 800,000 to be able to deter conflict.

In addition, Europe should coordinate a “multinational force Ukraine” made up from contributions from willing nations and supported by the United States.



“It will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine,” read the statement.

Security guarantees would also include a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism to provide early warning of any future attack and respond to any breaches.

“Decisions on territory are for the people of Ukraine, once robust security guarantees are effectively in place,” the statement read.

Countries should also make a “legally binding commitment, subject to national procedures, to take measures to restore peace and security in the case of a future armed attack”.

The statement was also signed by the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden, as well as the heads of the European Council and the European Commission.

European leaders gathered with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, NATO chief Mark Rutte and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen at a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2025. © Markus Schreiber, AP

Progress on security

Earlier on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that talks in Berlin with two of US President Donald Trump‘s close advisors – special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – had yielded “substantial” progress on security guarantees, long a sticking point over any potential peace deal.

The joint statement also stressed the importance of rebuilding Ukraine’s economy, with the leaders backing favourable trade arrangements and “major resources” for reconstruction.

The signers also said they “strongly support” Ukraine joining the European Union.

Talks remain in flux, however, and the statement stressed that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

It remains unclear how Russian President Vladimir Putin might react to the proposals – particularly the prospect of security guarantees for Ukraine and European troops potentially being deployed on Ukrainian territory.

There also remains the key question of the fate of territory occupied by Russian forces, a sticking point in earlier discussions.

The statement said it is “now incumbent upon Russia to show willingness to work towards a lasting peace by agreeing to President Trump’s peace plan and to demonstrate their commitment to end the fighting by agreeing to a ceasefire”.

Until then, the European leaders “agreed to continue to increase pressure on Russia to bring Moscow to negotiate in earnest”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)