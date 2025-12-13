Trump’s approval rating on the economy hits record low 31%

President Trump’s approval rating on his longtime political calling card — the economy — has sunk to 31%, the lowest it has been across both of his terms as president, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC.

The decline in the approval rating comes as the administration is working to take on an affordability crisis that has been weighing on consumers.

By the numbers: The survey, conducted from Dec. 4-8, sampled more than 1,100 adults mainly via web interviews.