NATO chief warns allies to step up defense spending or be Russia’s next target

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Merz, not pictured, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, December 11, 2025. © Kay Nietfeld, AP

BERLIN- NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday urged alliance members to realize that they are Russia’s next targets, urging them to step up defense efforts to prevent a possible war with Moscow “on the scale our grandparents endured”. Rutte also argued that a peace plan in Ukraine would be a test of whether Russia “really wants peace”.

In a speech in Berlin, Rutte said too many members of the military alliance did not feel the urgency of Russia’s threat in Europe and that they must rapidly increase defense spending and production to prevent a war on the scale of that seen by past generations.

“We are Russia’s next target. I fear that too many are quietly complacent. Too many don’t feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now,” Rutte said. “Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. And we must be prepared,” he added.

Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years, Rutte said

Rutte also said that if the United States and Europeans could agree on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, this would be a “test” of whether Russia “really wants peace”.

“So far, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has only played the peacemaker when it suits him, to buy time to continue his war,” Rutte said in a speech in Berlin.

US President Donald Trump “wants to end the bloodshed now” and is “the only one who can get Putin to the negotiating table”, Rutte said.

“So, let’s put Putin to the test. Let’s see if he really wants peace, or if he prefers the slaughter to continue.”

Getting the US and Europe on the same page

Ukrainian officials on Wednesday said they had sent Washington an updated plan for ending Russia’s invasion, building on a 28-point proposal made by US President Donald Trump last month

The original plan, which involved Ukraine surrendering land that Russia has not captured, was seen by Kyiv and its European allies as caving in to too many of Russia’s hardline demands.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said further talks with the Americans were planned this weekend and an international meeting on Ukraine “could take place at the beginning of next week”.

Rutte said later, in a panel discussion: “Do I think that when it comes to Ukraine, the US and Europe (can) get to one page? Yes, I’m positive.

“I think we can. Am I sure that the Russians will accept? I don’t know. This is the test.”

The NATO chief also accused China of being “Russia’s lifeline” in the war.

“China wants to prevent its ally from losing in Ukraine,” he said in his speech at a security conference.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)