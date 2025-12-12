Iran arrests Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi

Iran “violently” arrested Nobel Peace Prize 2023 laureate Narges Mohammadi at a memorial ceremony on Friday, her supporters said. Mohammadi, who was granted temporary leave from prison in December 2024, was detained along with several other activists.

Mohammadi, who was granted temporary leave from prison in December 2024, was detained along with several other activists at the ceremony for lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, who was found dead in his office last week, her foundation wrote on X.

Also writing on X, Mohammadi’s Paris-based husband, Taghi Rahmani, said she had been arrested at the ceremony in the eastern city of Mashhad along with fellow prominent activist Sepideh Gholian.

Alikordi, 45, was a lawyer who had defended clients in sensitive cases, including people arrested in a crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in 2022.

His body was found on December 5, with rights groups calling for an investigation into his death, which Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said “had very serious suspicion of a state murder”.

cy (HRANA) posted footage of Mohammadi, who was not wearing the headscarf women are obliged to wear in public in the Islamic republic, attending the ceremony with a crowd of other supporters of Alikordi.

