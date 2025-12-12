“Frustrated” Trump Warns Russia-Ukraine War Could Lead To “World War III”

President Donald Trump issued a warning about the ongoing Russia–Ukrainewar, cautioning that these kinds of conflicts can escalate into world wars.

With Russia and Ukraine refusing to blink, an increasingly frustrated US President Donald Trump, who has bragged about ending the war in short order, is forced to watch from the sidelines.

“Things like this end up in third world wars. And I told that the other day, I said you know, everyone keeps playing games, you’ll end up in a third world war. And we don’t want to see that happen,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump added that the U.S. was “working very hard” in its ongoing efforts to broker a peace deal, which he said had support from both sides, with the exception of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky has long said that Kyiv would not agree to surrender territory to Russia, which is a part of Trump’s proposal.

Trump is “extremely frustrated” with Russia and Ukraine, his spokeswoman said on Thursday , as Kyiv said Washington was still pushing it to make major territorial concessions as part of its plan to end the nearly four-year war. “The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war,” US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “He doesn’t want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end.”

Trump reiterated that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could potentially snowball into a “third world war”. Speaking to reporters at the White House, the President revealed that 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were killed in the war last month alone and expressed deep frustration over the continued bloodshed.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made remarks that appeared to show little had changed in Washington’s core position on how the conflict should end since it sent a 28-point plan to Kyiv and Moscow last month that heavily favored Russia. Zelensky said that Washington was still pushing it to cede land to Russia as part of an agreement to end the war that started with Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.

Washington wants only Ukraine, not Russia, to withdraw its troops from parts of the eastern Donetsk region, where a demilitarized “free economic zone” would be installed as a buffer between the two armies, Zelensky told reporters.

Under the latest US plan, Moscow would also stay where it is in the south of the country, but pull some of its troops out of Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not claimed to have annexed in the north. Ukraine has been revising the original US proposal and this week sent a 20-point counter-proposal to Washington, the full details of which have not been published.



‘Two key points of disagreement’

“We have two key points of disagreement: the territories of Donetsk and everything related to them, and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (in the south). These are the two topics we continue to discuss,” Zelensky told reporters at a briefing.

“They see Ukrainian forces leaving the territory of Donetsk region, and the supposed compromise is that Russian forces do not enter this territory… which they already call a ‘free economic zone’,” Zelensky said about the US plan.

Zelensky has long said he has no “constitutional” or “moral” right to cede Ukrainian land and said Thursday that Ukrainians should have the final word. “Whether through elections or a referendum, there must be a position from the people of Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky also pushed back against the idea of a unilateral Ukrainian withdrawal in the Donetsk region. “Why doesn’t the other side of the war pull back the same distance in the other direction?” he said, adding there were “a great many questions” still unresolved.

Under the US plan, Russia would relinquish territory it has captured in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions – three areas over which Moscow has not made a formal territorial claim. In 2022, Russia claimed to formally annex the Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, despite not having full control over them.

Ukraine’s troops still hold around one-fifth of the Donetsk region, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Much of eastern and southern Ukraine has been decimated by fighting. Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes.

Ya Libnan /News Agencies