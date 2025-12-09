Israel says it struck Hezbollah sites in Southern Lebanon

An IDF strike in the Jabal Safi area of southern Lebanon, December 8, 2025. (Screenshot: X; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah were also hit in the attacks, the Israeli military added in a statement.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon, including what it described as a training compound used by the armed group’s Radwan forces.

The strikes come less than a week after Israel and Lebanon both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards a months-old US demand that the two countries broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, they have traded accusations over violations.