Israel troops demolished Hezbollah tunnel, arms depot during Lebanon raids

During recent raids in southern Lebanon, the Israel army claims it demolished a Hezbollah tunnel shaft and an arms depot, according to a report by Times of Israel

The tunnel, located near the Lebanese town of Houla, and the arms depot, in Ayta ash-Shab, were “old infrastructures that are no longer active,” the report added

The IDF says it demolished the sites “to prevent any possibility of future use by Hezbollah ”

On 27 November 2024, a ceasefire agreement was signed by Israel, Lebanon, and five mediating countries, including the United States.

Israel has been violating the ceasefire deal on almost daily basis while Hezbollah so far has refused to disarm as stipulated in UN resolution 1701 and 1559