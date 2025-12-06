Hearings in absentia for Putin and Netanyahu in absentia ‘conceivable’ ICC says

Hearings in absentia could be possible for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the deputy prosecutor for the International Criminal Court on Friday. Both leaders have been issued arrest warrants by the international tribunal.

“We tested it in the Kony case. It’s a cumbersome process. But we tried it and we realised it was possible and useful,” said Mame Mandiaye Niang in an interview with AFP.

NETANYAHU ARREST WARRANT

Niang was referring to an unprecedented “confirmation of charges” hearing against fugitive Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony earlier this year, held in absentia.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)