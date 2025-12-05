Putin’s tactics are clear: Prolong the war and block any peace effort

As the world searches for a path to end the war in Ukraine, one fact is undeniable: Vladimir Putin is the main obstacle to peace. Every proposal, including the latest U.S. initiative, runs into the same Kremlin wall—delay, rejection, and manipulation.

A Peace Plan Putin Never Intended to Accept

The United States recently put forward a revised peace proposal after extensive consultations with Ukraine. Moscow responded with its usual playbook:

accepting minor points to appear open;

rejecting every key demand involving Ukraine’s sovereignty;

accusing Europe and Kyiv of blocking peace;

and continuing military operations as if no talks were happening.

The result is predictable: talks that go nowhere while Russia presses for more territory.

Why Putin Is Deliberately Dragging Out the War

1. Exhaust Ukraine

Putin believes time weakens Ukraine. A long war drains its economy and military capacity, giving Russia an advantage it cannot achieve quickly on the battlefield.

2. Divide the West

Moscow hopes prolonged conflict will erode Western unity and create blame-shifting between the U.S., Europe, and Kyiv. Peace delays serve this purpose well.

3. Use Diplomacy as Camouflage

Putin’s negotiations are not real. They are a political tool—meant to appear constructive while offering no substantive concessions.

4. Avoid Admitting Defeat

A genuine peace deal requires Russia to scale back its ambitions and recognize Ukraine’s independence. For Putin, that is politically dangerous. War is safer for him than peace.

The World Must See Putin’s Strategy for What It Is

Putin does not fear more fighting; he fears the consequences of peace.

As long as Russia’s demands include territorial surrender, limits on Ukraine’s sovereignty, or control over its future, no agreement is possible. The Kremlin’s goal is not settlement—it is domination.

Conclusion

The tragedy continues not because Ukraine or the West reject peace, but because Putin refuses it.

Every delay, every rejection, every false gesture of negotiation serves one purpose: to prolong the war until Russia forces Ukraine into submission.

The international community must expose this strategy clearly.

True peace will only come when Putin realizes that prolonging the war no longer advances his goals.