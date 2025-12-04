Venezuela’s Maduro says phone call with Trump was ‘respectful’, even ‘cordial’

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes a heart shape with his hands at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 1, 2025 [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/ Reuters]



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday confirmed that he had a phone call with US President Donald Trump amid increasing tensions over the US military buildup in the Caribbean. Trump confirmed the telephone conversation over the weekend, but was non-committal about the tone and outcome.

CARACAS- Maduro confirmed Wednesday that he had a “cordial” phone call with his US counterpart Trump 10 days ago amid a US military buildup in Latin America.

“I spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. I can say that the conversation was respectful, and I can even say that it was cordial,” Maduro told state television.

“If this call means that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue – state to state, country to country – then we welcome dialogue, welcome diplomacy, because we will always seek peace,” the leftist leader added.

Since August, the United States has deployed a fleet of warships and the world’s largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean while carrying out deadly strikes on at least 22 vessels, killing at least 83, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

However, Maduro has said the operation is a move to overthrow his leftist government and ultimately seize the country’s vast oil reserves.

Trump confirmed the telephone conversation with Maduro on Sunday without providing any details.

When asked to elaborate, after reports that the call included discussions about a possible meeting or amnesty conditions if Maduro were to step down, Trump would only say: “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call.”

Washington has accused Maduro of leading the alleged Cartel of the Suns, which it declared a terrorist organisation on November 24. There is also a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)