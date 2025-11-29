Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians after apparent surrender

The Israeli army and police were reviewing an incident in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Authority called a “war crime.”

Israeli security forces killed two Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, after they had seemingly surrendered.

The Palestinian Authority said the two men, aged 26 and 37, were killed in “the brutal field execution carried out by the Israeli occupation army” and condemned the incident as a “war crime.”

Video showing the shooting of two Palestinian men by Israeli security forces during an apparent surrender has emerged. Both men were killed in the incident which took place during a military raid in Jenin on Thursday.

DW