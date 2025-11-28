Iran dropped 4 zeroes from its national currency the Rial

5000 rial banknote . The 5000 Rial banknote was worth over $70 before the islamic regime took over in 1979. today it is worth. less than one US cent . The rial has been steadily falling against the US Dollar ever since the revolution

Iran’s Central Bank ordered to slash four zeros from national currency. Iran began implementing a long-delayed plan to drop four zeros from its battered currency after President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the Central Bank on Saturday to begin two years of preparations. Prior to the revolution the Iranian rial was trading about 70 per US dollar but recently it has been trading at more than one million per US dollar