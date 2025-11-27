Hong Kong fire kills at least 65, hundreds still missing, but blaze ‘under control’

Summary
- At least 65 people have been killed and nearly 300 are missing after a huge fire engulfing a high-rise public housing complex in Hong Kong
- The blaze, which tore through seven of eight tower blocks in Tai Po district on Wednesday, is now “basically under control”, Hong Kong’s leader says
- Wang Fuk Court is home to some 4,600 residents, according to the most recent census figures. It’s unclear how many were inside when the fire broke out
- Questions are turning to how the blaze started, and who should be held accountable. Police say the mesh material and plastic sheets on the outside of the building were not fireproof
- Three construction company executives have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and an investigation into possible corruption has been launched
- “I can smell it in the air,” reports our correspondent, as large plumes of smoke hang over the burning buildings at Wang Fuk Court
BBC