EU leaders say Trump’s plan to end war in Ukraine risks sidelining Kyiv and its allies

European leaders and UN officials voiced unease on Friday over a new US proposal to end the war in Ukraine, warning that Washington’s plan risked sidelining Kyiv and its allies. The 28-point plan calls for major concessions by Ukraine, including giving up a part of its eastern territory.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky largely rejected the proposals, saying “we did not betray Ukraine (at the start of the war in 2022), we will not do so now”.

But he warned that “Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner”.

He said he would propose alternatives.

Russia

The Kremlin insisted it had not officially seen the plan, but a spokesman warned Zelensky that “it is better to negotiate and do it now”, adding that “the space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost during offensive actions by the Russian army”.

France, Germany, Britain

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merzand UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a solution that “fully” involves Kyiv.

In a phone call with Zelensky, they said “all decisions with implications for the interests of Europe and NATO require the joint support and consensus of European partners and NATO allies”.

EU

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said any workable plan “needs Ukrainians and Europeans on board. We have to understand that in this war, there is one aggressor and one victim”.

“So we haven’t heard of any concessions on the Russian side.”

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke with Merz, after which her office said they “reaffirmed the ultimate goal of achieving a just and lasting peace, in the interest of all of Europe,” adding that “other elements of the plan were deemed worthy of further exploration”.

“I think we’re at a decisive moment, the next two or three weeks will be crucial.”

UN

UN chief Antonio Guterres said any peace solution should “abide by the resolutions of the General Assembly that clearly indicated that the territorial integrity of Ukraine … must be respected”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)