Lebaneses expats are urged to register for 2026 elections: FM

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants provides the Lebanese citizens and voters abroad with a detailed table showing the number of registered voters according to Lebanese diplomatic missions and consulates worldwide, up to Thursday, November 13, 2025, based on data from the electronic expatriate registration platform for parliamentary elections: diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb

To date, 55,548 Lebanese voters have been registered, distributed across Lebanese embassies and consulates on various continents, with France recording the highest number of registrations, followed by Germany, Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Côte d’Ivoire, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants takes this opportunity to renew its call to all Lebanese residing abroad not to delay in registering through the dedicated online platform: diaspora.mfa.gov.lb, stressing that its missions abroad continue to provide the necessary facilities to ensure the broadest possible participation in the upcoming electoral process.”