Israel launches air strike in Gaza despite Trump’s brokered ceasefire

Israel’s military on Saturday said it had launched an air strike in the Gaza Strip despite the ongoing US-brokered ceasefire, saying it was targeting a “terrorist” allegedly belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

Gaza- The Israeli military said on Saturday that it conducted an air strike targeting an alleged Islamic Jihad militant in central Gaza, despite a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

“A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops,” the military said.

Inside the Hamas-run territory, the Al-Awda hospital confirmed it had received wounded for treatment after a strike in Nuseirat.

“The hospital has received four injured people following the Israeli occupation’s targeting of a civilian car in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza,” the hospital said.

The military said it would continue operations in Gaza “to remove any immediate threat” to its troops.

