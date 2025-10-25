5 shot near Howard University in Washington, DC during homecoming weekend

Five people were shot near Georgia Avenue and Howard Place in Northwest D.C. Friday night, according to D.C. police.

All victims, four adults and a teenager, were transported to hospitals and have non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told News4 that after the shots were fired, dozens of people ran down Georgia Ave. from the shooting scene to a nearby McDonald’s.

Two suspects were arrested and three guns were recovered near the scene, D.C Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

According to a statement shared by Howard University, some kind of fight or confrontation between those two individuals took place before shots were fired. No information about those individuals, whether they know each other or what they were arguing about was shared.

Howard University is celebrating homecoming this weekend with two events being held on Friday: Homecoming Kick-off Alumni & Friends Welcome Reception and Greek Step Show.

In a statement shared Saturday morning, Howard confirmed that nobody from the university was involved in the shooting.

“This incident was not affiliated with Howard University, and no Howard University students, faculty, or staff were involved,” the statement reads.

“The safety and well-being of the Howard University community is our highest priority,” the statement continued. “HUPD has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the weekend, including an increased presence of University security personnel and local law enforcement agencies on and around campus to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Howard also thanked DC police and university police for their “swift and coordinated response” to the violence.

NBC , WASINGTON DC