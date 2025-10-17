Israeli airstrikes killed 1 and injured 7 in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanon will gradually increase number of troops deployed south of Litani River to 10,000 by end of 2025, president Aoun says

Beirut – The Israeli army launched 12 airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Thursday, killing one person and injuring at least seven people in a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024, Lebanese authorities said.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said two Israeli attacks targeted the southern town of Bnaafoul in Sidon, and a third in Khirbet Dweir between the towns of Sarafand and Baysariyeh.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed an area between the towns of Roumine and Houmine in the Nabatieh district, added the agency.

An Israeli drone also hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district as residents were harvesting olives, the outlet said.

NNA said that Israeli airstrikes also targeted the districts of Sidon, Marjayoun, and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, as well as Baalbek in the east.

(AA)