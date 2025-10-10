Rape: Assad’s weapon against Syrian women



In 2011, the Syrian people rose up against Bashar al-Assad’s regime. It was the start of a deadly civil war. Across the country, thousands of men, women and children were arbitrarily arrested. Throughout the 13 years of conflict, rape and sexual violence were systematically used as weapons of war, regardless of age or gender. In this powerful documentary, Aïda, Yasmine and Houda chose to share their stories with FRANCE 24 journalists Dana Alboz and Assiya Hamza, who travelled to Turkey and Syria to meet these “survivors”.

Aïda, Yasmine and Houda were all arbitrarily detained by the Syrian authorities between 2015 and 2016. In this documentary, the three women recount the horrors of rape, sexual violence and torture they endured, as well as the lasting stigma they continue to face within Syrian society, as these crimes remain largely taboo. Since the fall of Assad on December 8, 2024, Aïda, Yasmine and Houda have held on to one hope: justice.

FRANCE24