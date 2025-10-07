Amid talks in Egypt, Trump says there’s “a really good chance” for a Gaza deal

President Trump said on Monday he think “we have a really good chance” of getting a deal on his plan for releasing all remaining hostages held by Hamas and ending the war in Gaza.

Trump and his team are pushing hard for both Israel and Hamas to conclude their negotiations within days and move forward with the implementation of the deal without delay.

U.S. and Israeli officials say the negotiations are the closest it has ever been to reaching a deal that will end the war that started two year ago in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas negotiators started on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, with Egyptian and Qatari mediators shuttling between the parties.