Pew survey: Majority of Americans critical of Israeli government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu infuriated hostage families after declaring that he hoped to make an announcement regarding the hostages “today or tomorrow,” only to later assert he was not speaking literally.

By Allen Cone

Americans are becoming more critical of Israel’s military operation in Gaza and the Middle East, according to a Pew Research Foundation Survey.

The findings were released Friday on the day militant Hamas leaders said they will release all hostages, living and dead, but need more than three days to do so, prompting President Donald Trump to urge Israel to stop bombing Gaza. Earlier in the day, Trump gave Hamas a 48-hour deadline to agree to the peace proposal, backed by the Israeli government.

The war began on. 7, 2023, after Israel was bombed by Hamas.

In the public opinion poll, 59% hold an unfavorable opinion of the Israeli government, which is up from 51% in early 2024 and 43% in December 2023.

And 39% say Israel is going too far in its military operation, which is higher than 31% in early 2024 and 27% in December 2023. Just 16% now say Israel is taking about the right approach to the conflict, and 10% say it isn’t going far enough. A third of adults say they aren’t sure.

The survey was conducted Sept. 22 through Sunday among 3,445 adults — before President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuannounced Monday in the White House they agreed to the U.S. peace plan.

In the survey, 42% disapprove of how Trump is handling the conflict, with 30% approving and 27% not sure.

The results are along party lines with Republicans far more backing Trump’s policies in striking the right balance between Israelis and Palestinians (42%) vs. 7% of Democrats.

Younger Americans are generally more critical of the Trump administration’s handling of war. For those 18-29, 44% disapprove and 16% approve, compared with those 50 and older at 39% disapproval and 39%. For those not expressing an opinion, it’s 37% for young people ad 21% for older people.

Also, far more Democrats than Republicans say Trump is favoring Israel too much.

Regarding military assistance, 33% say the U.S. is providing too much, with 8% saying not enough, 23% the right amount and 35% not sure.

Americans are much more supportive of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The breakdown is 35% not enough, 9% too much humanitarian, 20% about the right amount and 35% aren’t sure.

Eighty percent of Americans say they are at least somewhat concerned about starvation among Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli military strikes killing Palestinian civilians and the remaining Israeli hostages not being returned to Israel. That includes at least half of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about these things.

And 74% of Americans are concerned about Hamas attacking Israel in the future.

Regarding people in the region, 56% have a positive view of Israelis and 52% of Palestinians.

Among Palestinian leaders, 68% disapprove of the Palestinian Authority and 84% of Hamas.

Everyone responding in the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel, a group of people recruited through a national, random sampling who agreed to take surveys regularly. Interviews with conducted online or by phone. The survey is weighted by demographics and political ideology.

UPI