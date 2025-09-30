Trump says he’ll fire generals “on the spot” if he dislikes them

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth,

President Trump said Tuesday ahead of a speech to the military’s top brass — convened at a highly unusual gathering in Virginia — that he would fire any generals he disliked “on the spot.”

Paired with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s speech urging military leaders to embrace the new MAGA military or resign, Trump’s comment lays bare his intention of bringing in new generals he views as more aligned with him.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House before he headed to a Marine Corps base in Virginia, where Hegseth was giving a speech on the need for a less constrained and less “woke” military.